Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 38,806 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,806 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

