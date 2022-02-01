Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,468 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $92.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

