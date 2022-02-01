Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,507 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,417,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 16,546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 350,295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 584,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $130.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

