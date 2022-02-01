Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.49.

