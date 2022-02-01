Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,780,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

