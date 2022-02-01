Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 526.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

