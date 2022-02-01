Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.429 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

