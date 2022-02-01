Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,727 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,214,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.