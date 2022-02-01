Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $68,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.78 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average of $216.62.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.