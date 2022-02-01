Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,633,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,165,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,882 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after acquiring an additional 759,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.