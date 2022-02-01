Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 63.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 252.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 123.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $312,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,399 shares of company stock worth $2,967,260 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

