Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Avangrid by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

