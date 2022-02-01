Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 938.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 950.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,588,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

TTD opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

