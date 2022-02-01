Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.33 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $243.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.64 and a 200-day moving average of $199.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

