Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 179.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,276,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

