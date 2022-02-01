Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSK stock opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

