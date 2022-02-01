Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,005 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,898 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Xilinx by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Xilinx by 23.9% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in Xilinx by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 271.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 25.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $193.55 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.65 and a 200 day moving average of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

