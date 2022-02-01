Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,390 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $230.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.