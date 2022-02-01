Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 46,697 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 502.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after buying an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after buying an additional 683,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66.

