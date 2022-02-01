Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.81% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 222,973 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

