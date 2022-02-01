Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

