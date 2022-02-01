Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.