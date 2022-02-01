Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,470 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Okta by 68.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $197.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.21. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.86 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.