Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

