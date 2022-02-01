ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $1.27 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.80 or 0.00284765 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.