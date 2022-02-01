Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.09. Root shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 33,105 shares trading hands.

ROOT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $536.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Root by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 124,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Root by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 331,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. 31.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

