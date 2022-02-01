Rope ($ROPE) Price Hits $2.87 on Major Exchanges

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Rope has a total market capitalization of $80,391.67 and $354.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00007389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rope has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.41 or 0.07176533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,741.56 or 0.99709024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00051987 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053957 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

