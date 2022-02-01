Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROCLU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Roth CH Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

