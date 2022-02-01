Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$9.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BB. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,690. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$24.35. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.54.

In other news, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$8,168,186.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,669,476 shares in the company, valued at C$68,634,741.26.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

