Royal Bank of Canada Increases Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $139.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:ATKR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.42. Atkore has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth $3,055,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 124.7% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 83.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

