RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 526,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

