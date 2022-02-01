SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $868,429.08

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $868,429.08 and approximately $136,024.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,602.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.34 or 0.00746955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00238881 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

