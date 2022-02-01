SafeMoon Market Cap Tops $691.83 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $691.83 million and $141,796.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.35 or 0.07184624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.16 or 1.00021827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00054021 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

