Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $295.50 and last traded at $294.69. Approximately 196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 394,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.04.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

