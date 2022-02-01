salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total value of $501,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $525,366.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $523,388.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $529,414.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $232.12. 6,381,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

