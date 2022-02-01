salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $39,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 73.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $88,689,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.25. 47,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,771,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,696 shares of company stock valued at $59,632,672. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

