Salvatore Palella Purchases 300,000 Shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CEO Salvatore Palella bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $1,734,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GreenVision Acquisition stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,969. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16.

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenVision Acquisition Corp. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

