Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $64,170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,766. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 94.23% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LMP Automotive by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LMP Automotive by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

