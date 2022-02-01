SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,200 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 651,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 790,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1,048.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 122,782 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 141,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 900,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,650. The company has a market cap of $440.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.58 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

