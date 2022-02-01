SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $125.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $119.04 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.29.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.