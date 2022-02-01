Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.04

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 8358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

SSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 1,512.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth $161,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth $181,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth $183,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

