Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 2,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

