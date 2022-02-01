ScanSource (SCSC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $799.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,200 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $43,056.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 72.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

