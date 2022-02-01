Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Shares Down 4.2%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.