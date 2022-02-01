Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 109,892 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 547,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of Church & Dwight worth $45,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

