Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,478 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.36% of Maxar Technologies worth $48,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 246,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 226,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

MAXR opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

