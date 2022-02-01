Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 366,648 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.20% of Devon Energy worth $47,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,880,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

