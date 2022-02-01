Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,637 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Management worth $53,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

