Schroder Investment Management Group Has $47.92 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,020 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.92% of IDACORP worth $47,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 105,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,434 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $114.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

