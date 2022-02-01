Schroder Investment Management Group Has $50.06 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 556,196 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.56% of Genpact worth $50,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Genpact by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,685,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 139,867 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,126 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

